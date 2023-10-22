CrossingPoints hosts Betty Shirley Memorial Golf Tournament

By WVUA Sports Reporter Molly Harrold

Alabama’s CrossingPoints program held the Betty Shirley golf tournament today at Ol’ Colony Golf Club.

This is a primary fundraising event for the CrossingPoints program which assists young adults with intellectual disabilities, providing them with opportunities to learn, study, and work in the college environment

This event was created by Betty Shirley 11 years ago.

Shirley was a University of Alabama graduate who devoted her life to community service and advocating for children with disabilities because of her grandson, Walt Gary.

This year’s tournament was different.

Betty passed away in April at the age of 95 and this was the first year without her.

CrossingPoints wanted her legacy to live on by changing the name of the tournament from the Betty Shirley Annual Golf Tournament to the Betty Shirley Memorial Golf Tournament.

“We just wanted to find a way to honor her memory and to honor her legacy in all the things that she contributed over the years. And so it’s been the Betty Shirley Annual Tournament for several years but this year since she passed away in April, we wanted to change that name so that it would be something that would stand the test of time,” said CrossPoints coordinator Amy Williamson.

Citizens from all over Tuscaloosa came out for the event, including members of the Kappa Delta sorority, Shirley’s former sorority, the Alabama men’s golf coach Jay Seawell and many more.

This event holds a special place in the Shirley family’s heart and the CrossingPoints program is dedicated to keeping Betty Shirley’s spark alive on the golf course.