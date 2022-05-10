Cross-country and golf coming to Shelton State this fall

shelton state community college

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Shelton State Community College Athletics is adding men’s and women’s cross-country and golf teams to its fall 2022 lineup.

“We are very excited about expanding our department to include these popular sports,” said SSCC Director of Athletics Cara Crosslin. “Not only will this increase our overall number of student-athletes, but it will also allow us to encourage the educational journeys of a brand new set of talented kids. We can’t wait to get started!”

Students interested in these new programs should contact ccrosslin@sheltonstate.edu. For more information on Shelton State Athletics, visit sheltonstate.edu/athletics.