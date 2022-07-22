Crimson Tide lands 4-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The Crimson Tide has been on a recruiting roll of late landing, their fourth commitment in the last six days.

Friday morning, Alabama received its 14th pledge for the 2023 recruiting class in 4-star offensive lineman Olaus Alinen.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman hails from Finland but plays his high school ball at northeast private school powerhouse Loomis Chaffee in Windsor, Connecticut.

Olaus’ father, Klaus Alinen, played Football in the NFL Europe League and spent one season with the Falcons.

Olaus committed to Alabama over Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, and Georgia.

Since Sunday, Alabama has received commitments from 4-star running back Justice Haynes, top kicker Conor Talty, 2024 tight end Martavious Collins and now adds Olaus.