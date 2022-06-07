Crimson Tide has 18 players on Athlon Sports’ preseason All-SEC team

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Athlon Sports has released their 2022 preseason All-SEC team, and the Tide are being well represented.

The Crimson Tide had seven first-team players highlighted led by last year’s Heisman winner, quarterback Bryce Young, new transfer from Georgia Tech Jahmyr Gibbs, offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor, defensive lineman Byron Young, linebackers Will Anderson and Henry To’o To’o and safety Jordan Battle.

Alabama has also placed five players on the second-team Gibbs was named to the second team as a return specialist along with Georgia transfer wide-out Jermaine Burton, linebacker Dallas Turner, cornerback Eli Ricks, and kicker Will Reichard.

Tight end Cameron Latu and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry are also on the third team. Offensive lineman Javion Cohen, defensive lineman DJ Dale, and defensive backs Brian Branch and DeMarcco Hellams were on the fourth team.

Currently, the Crimson Tide is projected to win 10.5 games for the upcoming season.