Crimson Tide baseball player named SEC Player of the Week

Alabama baseball player Andrew Pinckney (21) celebrates a homerun against Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park in College Station, TX on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Andrew Pinckney earned Co-SEC Player of the Week honors. The junior hit three homeruns, including two 3-run homers in Saturday’s game, in the series victory at Texas A&M.

He also had nine RBI, and four runs scored against the Aggies.

Pinckney’s batting average in the past week alone is a whopping .474.

The Peachtree City, Ga. native’s batting average is .432 in the last three SEC series (LSU, Vanderbilt, TAMU). His batting average in the first six SEC series was a .288. Pinckney’s hot hitting streak started when he went 5-5 against arguably the top pitcher in the country, LSU’s Paul Skenes. He ended the LSU series going 7-12. While the Tide got swept in Baton Rouge, Pinckney’s bat stayed hot and played a big role in the Tide winning its last two SEC series. Baseball is a all about gaining momentum at the right time. Luckily for Tide fans, it seems Pinckney and the Tide are doing just that as post season approaches.

Alabama has one regular season series left before the SEC tournament. It will host Ole Miss starting Thursday. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT and will air on the SEC Network+.