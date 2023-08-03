COVID cases on the rise, just in time for back-to-school

COVID cases are on the rise once again, just in time for a new school year, but there are some extra precautions parents and students can take to stay healthy.

Many parents said because of the increase in COVID cases, they are hesitant to send their children back to school.

“If it was up to me, they would still be homeschooling. But homeschooling is not an option for a lot of us. So I teach them to be safe and and keep six feet. They are not doing the mask right now, but I would prefer that they do wear a mask when they go to school,” said Tuscaloosa City Schools parent Tyler Brown.