COVID cases climbing locally, causing event cancellations

Chances are you know someone who’s stuck at home with COVID-19 right now, because cases are climbing again.

In fact, DCH Health System Marketing and Communications Vice President Andy North said COVID is spreading even faster than before.

“Currently, the Alabama Department of Public Health has the transmission level for Tuscaloosa as high,” North said. “Pretty much we are at the highest level of transmission throughout the pandemic.”

But there is good news, North said, because fewer people are in the hospital than they were two weeks ago.

“As of (Tuesday) we are at about 23 COVID positive inpatients between our three campuses and we have five or fewer in the ICU,” North said. “The numbers are going down, but I would caution the community to continue to be careful. Continue to do those things that we’ve talked about: wash your hands and social distance.”

If you were looking forward to a fun evening Saturday at Temporary Emergency Service‘s annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner, you’ll have to hold on a few more months, said TES Executive Director Karen Thompson-Jackson.

“Some of our key performers and key people will not be able to attend due to that little nasty bug that is going around,” she said. “We are not going to give the bug the name, because it is not going to get in our way. We are just postponing our event until December.”

Thompson-Jackson said some of the funds raised from the event originally scheduled for this weekend would have gone to much-needed roof repairs at the TES office, but those will also have to be put on hold.

“There are just times when you have to make rough decisions, and this is one of those rough decisions,” Thompson-Jackson said.

If you have any questions about the rescheduled Celebrity Waiter Dinner, you can call Temporary Emergency Services at 205-758-5535.