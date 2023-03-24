COVID-19 vigil happening Friday at Snow Hinton Park

Have you lost someone you love to COVID-19? The Tuscaloosa Latino Coalition is offering a space for mourners and those wanting to honor the lost from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Snow Hinton Park.

The date picked is in honor of Alabama’s first victim of COVID-19, who died March 24, 2020.

Speakers at the event include Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Rev. Marc Burnette, Rev. David Gay Jr. and more.

Participants will light candles in remembrance of lives lost and their families, and the event is free and open to all participants.