COVID-19 pandemic emphasizes the need for travel insurance

According to a study by InsureMyTrip, Mexico is the leading destination for Alabamians traveling outside the country.

As COVID-19 cases rise in that country, travel agents remind those leaving the country for business or pleasure travel insurance can save you money and keep you safe.

Beth Cooley, owner of Key to the World Travel in Vance, said the COVID-19 pandemic has proved the value of travel insurance, which establishes plans in case of sickness and quarantine abroad.

“Traveling abroad with the indications you have now if someone should become ill abroad, it could be reasons for you to extend your stay and the cost of those accommodations and meals things like that, you will get some assistance with that with your travel insurance,” she explained.

Though the pandemic continues to infect people every day, Cooley said she has seen more and more people make plans for vacations inside and outside the United States – and buy travel insurance.

“Once we point out how important it is, and its just like an ear infection or something like that, that may be something they thought about a head of time, they may not have thought ‘We have to pay for that ourselves,'” she said.

Most domestic health insurance policies do not cover medical bills in foreign countries, and do not allow extra money for trip interruptions or delays.

To learn more about travel insurance, head over to insuremytrip.com.