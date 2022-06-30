COVID-19 at Wimbledon: 3 top-20 men out after positive tests

tennis

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) – Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic might be playing in his last Grand Slam tournament for a while because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

And the coronavirus has become a significant matter at the All England Club: Three of the top 20 seeded men in the tournament have pulled out of the bracket after testing positive.

Players aren’t required to get tested for COVID-19 but are encouraged to if they develop symptoms.

They also are encouraged to let Wimbledon know if that happens and pull themselves out of the tournament.

No. 8 Matteo Berrettini, No. 14 Marin Cilic and No. 17 Roberto Bautista Agut have done that so far.

