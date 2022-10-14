Covered Bridge Road, I-20/59 lanes closing for bridge repairs

After an inspection revealed structural issues on the Interstate 20/59 overpass at Covered Bridge Road, the Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the area for repairs.

The inspection happened after a large piece of equipment being hauled by a rental struck hit the overpass for Covered Bridge Road on I-20/59 westbound at Exit 86 on Sept. 28.

“Although the bridge poses no immediate danger to the traveling public, it’s important that we repair it before it could potentially worsen,” said ALDOT West Central Region Engineer Wallace McAdory III. “We recognize that these repairs will impact traffic, so please make sure to leave early to reach your destination in time.”

Here are the dates you should know:

Monday, Oct. 17-Friday, Nov. 18: Covered Bridge Road over the interstate will be closed

Sunday, Oct. 23-Friday, Nov. 18: The I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes will be closed

Temporary supports will be placed under the bridge so workers can repair rebar, place concrete and partially remove and repair one girder, ALDOT said.

Drivers should expect delays and are being encouraged to take U.S. Highway 11, Alabama Highway 316 or other alternate routes during the repair work.