Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County

A three-year-old murder conviction was recently upheld in appellate court. In Dec. 2022 the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the murder conviction of 46-year-old Kennetha Lee Anderson. Anderson was convicted in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court on April 26, 2022, for the murder of Quintin Benson.

The murder happened the evening of September 15, 2019. Witnesses say they saw Anderson staring intently at Benson at a neighborhood gathering. Anderson, who lived next door, was seen pacing on his front porch, before approaching Benson from behind. That’s when witnesses say they heard a loud pop and saw the Benson collapse. Investigators later learned that the victim had allegedly robbed Anderson some twenty years before.

“Mr. Anderson wrongly took the life of someone who he believed wronged him many years ago,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Our criminal justice system does not allow individuals to take the law into their own hands.”

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb’s office successfully prosecuted the case and obtained a guilty verdict. Anderson was sentenced to life in prison. Anderson sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.

-kn