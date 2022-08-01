Court: 70-year-old indicted in Alabama church triple slaying

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama grand jury has indicted a 70-year-old man on capital murder charges in the fatal shooting deaths of three people at a church potluck dinner in June.

Al.com reported Friday that a Jefferson County grand jury this week indicted Robert Findlay Smith in the June 16 shootings of 84-year-old Walter “Bart” Rainey; 75-year-old Sarah Yeager; and 84-year-old Jane Pounds.

The report cited court documents as saying prosecutors presented the case Thursday to a grand jury, which returned the indictments.

Authorities have not yet identified a motive in the slayings. Smith remains held without bond, and a trial date has not been set.

