Couple’s evening McDonald’s run ends in employee’s arrest

crime, handcuffs

A Tuscaloosa McDonald’s employee accused of brandishing a gun at customers was captured by police after leading them on a chase that ended after he was injured leaping from the second floor of an apartment complex.

Tuscaloosa Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s location on 15th Street near Midtown Village.

Jaquan Patton, 21, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment and remained hospitalized Wednesday. Once he’s released, he will be arrested on multiple charges and taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Here’s what happened before Patton’s arrest:

A couple who had their 6-year-old daughter in the back seat was there trying to pick up a mobile McDonald’s order when an employee later identified as Patton got angry, began cursing them out and told them to pull around to the window.

The couple said they called 911 after Patton walked out into the parking lot and pointed a handgun in their direction.

Once officers arrived a few minutes later and saw Patton in the parking lot, he took off and ran toward Sixth Street East and onto the second floor of Blue Haus apartments, located nearby.

He then leaped from the second story of the building, injuring himself when he landed. Police recovered the handgun at the scene and determined it had been stolen.

Patton’s charges include:

Attempting to elude

Second-degree receiving stolen property

Obstruction of justice by giving a false identity

He also has outstanding warrants on unrelated charges. Police said additional charges are expected in the wake of Patton’s arrest.