County Commission offers up $1.13M for library repairs

The Tuscaloosa Public Library has the final bit of funding it needs for some much-needed repairs after the Tuscaloosa County Commission approved handing over $1.13 million on Wednesday.

This money is coming in alongside $378,000 from the city of Northport and $1.18 million from the city of Tuscaloosa. All told, TPL is getting about $2.7 million for repairs including a new HVAC system, new lighting and a new roof.

TPL Executive Director Jennifer Pearson said these repairs can’t come soon enough, especially as spring is quickly giving way to Alabama’s sweltering summer weather and the air conditioner has given up on working.

“This is something that we have needed for some time,” said Pearson. “Some of the (air conditioner) components were replaced about 20 years ago, during the 1999-2000 renovation.”

The roof repairs, too, are quite welcome, Pearson said, as there are currently 12 active leaks in the roof.

“It is definitely impeding business, so to speak,” she said.



Pearson said work on the main library should start in October.