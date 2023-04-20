County Commission discusses recent park developments

Northport offered the Tuscaloosa County Commission an update on how several new projects are coming along after Wednesday’s regular commission meeting.

During the work session, Northport City Administrator Glenda Webb and City Engineer Tera Tubbs discussed city projects including the in-the-works adventure park and sports complex.



The adventure park will be located on land purchased in 2021 between Rose Boulevard 70th Avenue. The sports complex will be at Kentuck Park, which is expanding thanks to a 40-acre land purchase earlier this year.

During the meeting, District 4 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Reginald Murray reminded the commission that his district is the only area in Tuscaloosa County without a Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority facility. Murray has been working toward getting a PARA facility in his district for years, with several attempts having been turned down by the commission.



Fosters has Broughton Park, which features ball fields, an outdoor basketball court and walking trails, but it does not have an indoor facility.

Most recently, the Tuscaloosa County Commission in February voted down a proposed $18 million recreational facility in Fosters.



