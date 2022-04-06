Country fans rejoice: Legendary Garth Brooks coming to Birmingham

garth brooks

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Melanie Bumpus

Hey country music fans, we have some exciting news for you. Country music star Garth Brooks’s stadium tour is headed to Birmingham. Brooks is scheduled to perform at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Even Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey got in on the excitement, releasing a welcome letter to Brooks on March 31.

“You can blame it all on our roots when we show up in boots to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Alabama Clay June 4 for the new Protective Stadium’s first concert. I am proud to have Garth here in Sweet Home Alabama and know Alabamians and folks from all over will give this country legend a warm welcome in Birmingham this summer,” Ivey said.

Brooks’ music is very popular and his unique style of writing and appreciation for his fans is what draws people to him.

“I went to see him in Knoxville at Neyland Stadium in 2019, and he sang my favorite song ‘Friends in Low Places,’ ” said University of Alabama student Alia Smith. “His music still has the old-time country sound that these new country songs that are coming out don’t have.”

Long-time Brooks fan Rebecca Wood said unlike a lot of artists, Brooks interacts with his fans during the show.

“The last time I saw him was five years ago,” Woods said. “He puts on a really great concert. Even if you are in a higher-up section, he finds a way to include everyone. There is a lot of fan interaction too. I would rate his show a ten out of ten and am definitely seeing him again.”

While this fan has yet to see Brooks in concert, he is considering attending his upcoming show.

“I love Garth Brooks. My favorite song of his is ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes.’ I’ve never seen him perform live but I am definitely going to try and see him in Birmingham,” said Will Robertson. “My favorite aspect of his music has to be his songwriting and how every song tells a story.”

Protective Stadium is a 45,000 capacity open-air stadium at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in downtown Birmingham. Brooks’ show will mark the first-ever concert held at the venue.

To purchase tickets for the Garth Brooks concert, visit Garth Brooks.