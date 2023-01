Jeff Hogg, the president of the Northport City Council spilled the beans on social media announcing that a Starbucks will be coming to Northport.

According to councilman Hogg, the coffee shop will not be a stand alone building, instead it will be housed inside the new Courtyard by Marriott hotel being built off of Lurleen Wallace Blvd.

There is no word on when the hotel or the Starbucks inside the hotel will open.

-kn