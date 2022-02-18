Cottondale sewer update: Owner has until end of month to fix issue

READ MORE:

Tuscaloosa County Resident: Neighbors’ sewage causing stinky situation: Jan. 28, 2022

A few weeks ago, WVUA 23 brought you a story about a Tuscaloosa County family who was experiencing a sewage issue caused by their property neighbors.

A similar complaint was issued back in 2002, meaning this sewage problem has been occurring for quite some time now.



Alabama Department of Public Health Northern Division Public Health Environmental Director James Congleton said a certified letter was sent to the owner from the public health department on Jan. 20, 2022.

The owner of the mobile home property has 30 days from receiving the letter to respond and/or remedy the issue. That date is Feb. 28.

The property is owned by Johnny Garrison, but the mobile homes are owned and managed by Steve West.

Congleton’s team did verify the situation is a violation of public health codes.

“We investigated the complaint, and an environmentalist has made visits to the property and confirmed that there was an issue,” Congleton said. “To get it resolved, they would have to go through the process of obtaining a permit to do a repair on the system.”

Because public health violations are misdemeanors, any violations of the law go to district court and requires a petition for a violator to be brought in front of a judge, he said.

Congleton said the property owner is aware of the situation, and from his understanding, the owner is working to alleviate the situation.