Cottondale restaurant vandalized by unknown suspect

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jayda Russell

The Pottery Grill in Cottondale was vandalized early Wednesday morning around 3 a.m.

An unknown suspect shattered the glass of the barbecue eatery’s front doors before bolting into the nearby woods when officers arrived on the scene.

Tim Foster, who owns the restaurant, was concerned for his customers’ safety.

“We got here not knowing if we were going to open or not. There’s glass everywhere and the door’s messed up. (We) can’t have customers coming in the door and it’s all shattered,” he said.

He took to Facebook to relay the news, announcing the restaurant would only serve take-out orders until the doors were fixed. By noon, Druid Glass Construction finished work replacing them.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.