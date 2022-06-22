Cotner takes Bibb County Superintendent Primary

Republican ballot voters in Bibb County have chosen Kevin Cotner as the GOP candidate for Bibb County Board of Education superintendent in the Nov. 8 General Election.

If Cotner wins that election, in which he currently runs unopposed, he will preside over a district of nine schools.

A native of Woodstock, Cotner teaches sixth grade history at West Blocton Middle School. He beat out incumbent Duane McGee with 1,699 votes compared to McGee’s 1,371 votes.

The voter turnout in Bibb County was 22.56%.