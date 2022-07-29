Cordova woman dies in Thursday evening wreck

fatal crash

A woman from Cordova has died in the wake of a single-vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening in Walker County.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. at Barney Loop, about 3 miles east of Cordova in Walker County.

Marina Ioshpa, 45, was fatally injured when the SUV she was driving ran off the road and hit a tree. Ioshpa, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.