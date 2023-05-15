Cordova man dies of injuries week after Walker County wreck

fatal crash

An 81-year-old man died and another man was injured in the wake of a two-vehicle crash in Walker County on Thursday May 4.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. on American Junction Road, about 2 miles east of Parrish.

Billy R. Henson, 81, was critically injured when the 1964 Ford Falcon he was driving collided head-on with an SUV driven by a 50-year-old man from Danville.

Henson and the other driver were taken to Brookwood Medical Center in Jasper for treatment; Henson was later transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he died of his injuries Thursday, May 11.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.