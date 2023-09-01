Cooler Saturday…Warming Trend Ahead… Friday PM Forecast… #alwx @wvua23

Showers and storms are continuing to move across the area this evening, expected to decrease in coverage and intensity after 7 PM. Some of the storms are producing heavy downpours and others are dealing with a more steady, soaking rain that will last into the late evening hours. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low/mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. The majority of us will remain dry overnight. For Saturday, temperatures will remain below average as mostly cloudy skies and hold tight across the area with a morning shower chance as well. I can’t rule out an isolated shower early Saturday afternoon, but the odds are less than 30% after 12 PM for any given location. This will keep our temperatures in the lower half of the 80s even during the afternoon. Although, if more sunshine appears than expected, temperatures will quickly rise into the upper 80s. The humidity will remain high so I would imagine it will feel quite stuffy in Bryant Denny stadium during the first football game of the season at 6:30 PM tomorrow evening.

Moving into the week ahead, we will notice another small shower chance on Sunday but those chances are less than 20%. Perhaps some morning clouds will be with us but we should dry out moving into the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. This will give way to mostly sunny skies throughout the remainder of our week as temperatures also slowly climb into the low/mid 90s as soon as Monday. Speaking of the holiday, it appears to be quite nice for those of you venturing outside! Nice as in “not raining” but it will still feel muggy and hot with a high temperature of 90. Due to the increase in temperatures, some lower humidity will welcome us throughout the week which will also allow our morning lows to dip into the upper 60s Sunday night through Tuesday night. This will be a more refreshing start to your day. Have a great holiday weekend and week ahead!

