Cool Temps Tonight…. Monday PM Forecast Update

Good Monday afternoon! It was a cool start to this morning, with all of central and west Alabama dipping into the upper 50s. Once the sun sets this evening, I expect temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 50s once again. Skies will remain clear overnight.

As for Tuesday through Friday… We can expect very similar conditions each day. With very dry air in place, there will be little cloud cover during the day. Mild afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, then overnight lows will fall into the 50s. Overnight temperatures will rise a tad by the end of the week, with lower 60s, rather than upper 50s.

There is no sign of rain through the weekend or even early next week.

