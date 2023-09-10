Cool Down This Week… Sunday PM Forecast Update

Good Sunday to you! Temperatures will be warm overnight in the upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours Monday. Use extra caution if you are on the roadways before 8am.

Humid and hot conditions stick in the forecast for the start of the work week. Scattered afternoon-evening storms are possible Tuesday. A cold front is set to pass through our area early Wednesday morning. This will drop our temperatures to the low 80s making it feel very comfortable outside for the rest of the week!

Tropical Storm Margot and Hurricane Lee are still in the Atlantic. Hurricane Lee is a Cat 3 hurricane but could intensify again to a Cat 4. Based on model data, Hurricane Lee is not expected to impact the southeastern coast of the US directly, but could cause effects like strong turf to those areas. We will keep you updated on Lee’s track as it continues in the western Atlantic. Tropical Storm Margot is expected to intensify into a Hurricane this week and track northward.

Join us on WVUA 23 weekdays at 5 p.m. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Megan Hanna

WVUA23 Meteorologist

Twitter: @meganhanna_wx

Instagram and TikTok: @meteorologistmeg