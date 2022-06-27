Cooking out for July 4? It’s costing more than ever this year

Cooking out on the Fourth of July is an American tradition, but if you’re firing up the grill this year expect to spend more than ever.

Today, the American Farm Bureau Federation released a study that found July 4 cookouts will cost on average 17% more than it did a year ago.

Feeding 10 guests will cost nearly $70, which is an increase of about $10 compared with 2021.

The biggest price jump comes from beef products, with a 36% increase.

Experts blame inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine for higher costs.

But not everything is costing more. Items like potato chips, cheese and strawberries are a little cheaper this year.