Cooke, Sorrell to compete in GOP runoff for state auditor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – State Rep. Andrew Sorrell of Muscle Shoals and Kimberly pastor Stan Cooke were the top two vote-getters in the GOP primary for state auditor and will compete in a runoff.

Sorrell led balloting on Tuesday. He and Cooke eliminated Rusty Glover, a former history teacher from Semmes who served in the state Senate.

Now they advance to the runoff set for June 21.

The Republican candidates are focusing on election security at a time when GOP voters are invigorated by false claims about a stolen presidential election two years ago.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/25/2022 8:28:38 AM (GMT -5:00)