Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case

lawsuit

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) – Attorneys for an Alabama sheriff removed from office after being convicted of theft and ethics violations are citing the judge’s professional status in asking a court to throw out the case.

Attorneys for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely are citing reporting by WAAY-TV in asking a court to set aside Blakely’s case.

Retired judge Pamela Baschab was appointed to preside over the Blakely case in February 2021 after every judge in Limestone County stepped aside.

But the defense argues Baschab’s law license lapsed the month before she took over despite a constitutional requirement that judges have a license.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/1/2022 11:08:12 AM (GMT -5:00)