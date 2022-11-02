Controversy continues over Paul W. Bryant High football coach’s fate

Questions are still looming on whether Eldrick Hill will remain the head football coach at Paul W. Bryant High School. The topic was not discussed at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting.

Tuscaloosa City Schools sent out a news release last week saying a decision would be made at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

WVUA 23 asked Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria about the issue.

“No, coach Hill was not discussed at the board meeting this evening,” Daria said. “The board took no action on Mr. Hill. As it’s been previously published, Mr. Hill has been notified of his role for next year.”

Hill has said he was not notified by the school board about his position and as of now he remains the coach.

The controversy over Hill’s role started when TCS advertised a search for a new head football coach at Bryant High before notifying Coach Hill that a search was started to find his replacement.

For more context on this story, read the opinion article written by Ryan Phillips at our media partners at patch.com/alabama/tuscaloosa.