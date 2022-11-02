Contract renewed for Tuscaloosa water data funding

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Daniel Francis

TUSCALOOSA – The city of Tuscaloosa will continue funding for collecting water data.

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council renewed its agreement with the United States Geological Survey, which monitors water from North River into Lake Tuscaloosa.

Data collected includes the amount of rainfall and water quality. That data helps city leaders make appropriate decisions concerning water treatment.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said this data is important to Tuscaloosa’s water supply.

“As much data as we can get gives us good anticipation whether it’s pH levels that we need to adjust at the plant, everything to a higher amount of rainfall, which we know will increase siltation,” Maddox said. “So it gives us some predictive analysis that we can use whether it is in plant operation or future lake improvements.”