Contract negotiations continue while United Mine Workers return to work

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Gracie Fusco

April 1 marks two years since the Warrior Met Coal Strike began in Brookwood.

The strike started when miners were notified their pay and benefits would be cut.

United Mine Workers of America‘s President Cecil Roberts has now put out a directive for workers to return to their jobs while the union and Warrior Met continue to negotiate a new contract.

UMWA Vice President Larry Spencer said there are a good amount of workers coming back to their jobs, but others found new careers during the long wait.

“This strike is going on 24 months and that is hard on people,” said Spencer. “Some people found other jobs. But it has been hard on people, just trying to get back to what they are entitled to.”

This is the longest strike in Alabama’s history.