Contests filed in 5 GOP legislative primaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Republican Party said that election contests have been filed involving primary results in five legislative races, including one where an Alabama Senate incumbent was defeated by a single vote.

State Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn lost to Jay Hovey, a member of the Auburn City Council, by a single vote, according to election returns.

Contests were also filed in two races — House District 28 and House District 29 — where some voters may have gotten the wrong ballot.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/3/2022 12:14:37 PM (GMT -5:00)