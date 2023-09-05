Congress returns to try to prevent a government shutdown while the GOP weighs an impeachment inquiry

us congress

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress is returning to Capitol Hill to try to avert a government shutdown, while House Republicans consider whether to pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Senators return Tuesday.

Lawmakers will consider a short-term funding measure to keep government offices fully functioning and provide emergency funding for Ukraine and federal disaster funds.

A Republican-driven probe into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings is also on the agenda. Time is running short for Congress to act on the budget.

The House is scheduled to meet for just 11 days before the government’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

Deal-making will play out as Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Steve Scalise tackle health issues.

9/5/2023 3:42:41 PM (GMT -5:00)