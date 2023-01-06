Congress commemorates second anniversary of Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Friday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) joined her colleagues on the steps of the House of Representatives to commemorate the second anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

“The January 6th insurrection was an assault not only on the Capitol Building, but on the peaceful transition of power and Democracy itself,” said Sewell. “Today and every day, I am grateful for the heroic officers who put their lives on the line to defend our democracy and who continue to secure the Capitol against ongoing threats. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen officers who joined us on the House steps this morning,” she said.

On Friday’s second anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, a moment of silence drew mostly Democrats. The same is expected at a ceremony where President Joe Biden will honor election officials and police officers who upheld democracy that day. The Jan. 6 anniversary comes as the House is at a standstill because of a Republican fight over who’ll be the speaker.

“I will never forget the feeling of terror as my colleagues and I laid on the ground trapped in the House Gallery, fearing for our lives and for the survival of our democracy. As we continue to heal and move forward, know that we are committed to doing all we can to prevent such a heinous attack from ever happening again,” said Sewell.