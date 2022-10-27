Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59

TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way.

Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute to and from Birmingham voiced their concerns about the added commute times because of the closure.

Todd Melton is a Tuscaloosa resident who works for Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Vance and commutes every day for work. On Wednesday morning, he said he experienced the westbound slowdown for the first time when he got off work.

“Traffic was horrible,” he said. “My job told us it was going to be coming from Tuscaloosa, so I thought I was going to be dodging the traffic. But it was actually going toward Tuscaloosa, so I was caught up in it.”

Commuter Tyler Hodge said the closure is in the direction he tends to travel.

“It’s just a major inconvenience to have to drive all the way around town just to get to the other side of the bridge,” Hodge said.

Other commuters said they will take alternate routes to get home faster.

The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 18.