Community shows support for two teens killed in crash

By: WVUA23 News Reporter Avery Boyce

Friends and family are using social media to help grieve and remember two teens who died in a weekend crash. The single vehicle crash killed two Tuscaloosa County teenagers. Both attended Paul W. Bryant High School.

Monday, the school’s principal confirmed 17-year-old Elijah Cook and 17-year-old Mariyae Gulley died in the Saturday night wreck. Two other passengers, one 17 years old and one 18 years old, both of Tuscaloosa, were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment. None of them were wearing seatbelts.

Paul W. Bryant’s Principal, Eric Hines, wants people to know Elijah Cook and Mariyae Gulley, were more than just students.

“They were bright, spirited individuals who brought joy and positivity to our school every day,” Hines wrote in a Facebook post.

The school also showed its support to friends, family, and those affected by this tragedy by putting “in loving memory” on the school marquees.

Mayor Walt Maddox also posted on X, formally Twitter, that “parents should never have to experience this kind of pain.”

The Tuscaloosa County School System will continue to have counselors available at the school for students who may need them.

A vigil for Gulley is scheduled for Friday, Sep 29 at Snow Hinton Park in Tuscaloosa.

