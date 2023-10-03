Community Foundation of West Alabama to announce 2023 Pillars of West Alabama

By WVUA 23 Reporter Tony Cortes

The Community Foundation of West Alabama is excited to announce the 2023 Pillars of West Alabama.

This marks the 20th year for the foundation to recognize individuals who have been heavily involved in the community and have improved the quality of life for many West Alabama residents.

The program will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Indian Hills Country Club, and reservations for the 6 p.m. dinner can be made by calling the CFWA at 205-365-0698.

For more information about the Pillars of West Alabama, visit the CFWA website.

The members of this year’s class are:

Brad Cork

Dennis Bradley Cork’s extensive list of civic and professional boards reveals his commitment to West Alabama. For example, he was a Founding Board Member for the Bank of Tuscaloosa (Synovus) and set up the Brad and Susan Cork Scholarship Fund. In 2021, he was selected as Board Member of the Year for the state of Alabama.

Scott Davis

Scott Gregory Davis, Sr. was an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and visionary who called Bibb County, Alabama, his home for 58 years. He believed that giving back is one of the best investments in one’s life. He helped to develop the land that The Scott G. Davis Industrial Park in Woodstock, Alabama, would eventually be built on. It has brought more than 1300 jobs and $600 million in investment to the area.

Jheovanny Gomez

Jheovanny Gomez serves on numerous boards in the community. He is currently Chair-Elect for the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and a former member of the Executive Committee and Steering Committee of the Diverse Business Council. He is also an appointed Northport Redevelopment Authority board member, awarding grants to Northport businesses to beautify the city.

Richard & Annette Shelby

Richard and Annette Shelby have spent a lifetime serving the nation and the people of Alabama. Richard Shelby served as a US Senator, and during that time, he worked to bring jobs and economic growth to Alabama. Annette Shelby chaired fund-raising events for the Junior Welfare Association and National Multiple Sclerosis and Lupus Associations.

Eddie B. Thomas

Dr. Eddie B. Thomas was the first African American principal of Tuscaloosa High School and the first African American Assistant Superintendent of Tuscaloosa City Schools. He also served as a member of the Alabama Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Committee and was the first African American to serve on the Tuscaloosa County Board of Registrars.

Cordell Wynn

Dr. Cordell Wynn was an influential community leader and was the first African American to serve as Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. His leadership, during a time when many private colleges were struggling and closing, resulted in Stillman becoming one of the most vibrant educational institutions with an expanded community outreach.