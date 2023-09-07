Commission approves funds for Tuscaloosa County Jail improvements

Plans are moving forward to demolish a portion of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Wednesday morning the Tuscaloosa County Commission approved more than $2 million for the project. These funds will pay for the initial phase of the demolition of a portion of the jail, site work and concrete work for the new facility.

The portion located to the left of the jail building will be torn down to make way for a new jail facility and a medical unit.

“This new facility will give us increased capabilities for telemedicine for inmates with mental health issues and better medical facilities within the unit, which is one of our major tasks that we face,” said Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy.

The jail project is expected to be complete in about 2 years.