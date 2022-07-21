College football’s “The Players Lounge” returns bigger, better

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

College Football’s “The Players’ Lounge” project is taking the next step.

Earlier this summer, “The Players’ Lounge”, a NIL-inspired project created by four former University of Georgia football players, announced the addition of nine new schools and over sixty new athletes. This includes the addition of the University of Alabama with athletes such as Dallas Turner, Brian Branch and many others.

“The Players’ Lounge” works to build genuine relationships between the fans and athletes by hosting events for both sides to participate in. Former Georgia Bulldogs players Aaron Murray and Keith Marshall are the Co-CEO’s of the project.

Murray says the experiences that the fans and players get from The Players’ Lounge is the main priority of the company.

“It’s just a great opportunity for these fans to connect with our players, for our players to show who they are,” Murray said. “The one great thing about NIL is these players can really partner with certain brands to let the fans know that hey man I love video games, I love fishing, I love golf, I love whatever it is your hobby is outside of your said sport that way the fans can connect with you a little bit more on a deeper level.”

The possibility of future expansion into the HBCU and JUCO ranks is on the table for The Player’s Lounge. All that Murray could confirm is that the company is only getting started, and it’s going to get bigger from here.

“What we really just want is fan engagement. Helping them get to know these guys behind the facemask.”