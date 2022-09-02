College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ’26 season

college football playoff

The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have voted to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams.

It will happen no later than the 2026 season. A process that started 14 and a half months ago with optimism, and then derailed as conference leaders haggled over details, is now moving forward.

The presidents approved a proposal that calls for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams to make the playoff.

The at-large teams would be chosen by a selection committee. The top four seeds would be conference champions and get first-round byes.

