College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ’26 season
The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have voted to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams.
It will happen no later than the 2026 season. A process that started 14 and a half months ago with optimism, and then derailed as conference leaders haggled over details, is now moving forward.
The presidents approved a proposal that calls for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams to make the playoff.
The at-large teams would be chosen by a selection committee. The top four seeds would be conference champions and get first-round byes.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
9/2/2022 4:23:37 PM (GMT -5:00)