Collection spanning seven years opening at Paul R. Jones gallery

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A new exhibition is coming next week to the Paul R. Jones Museum gallery for the fall season.

Titled “Recent Acquisitions: Additions to the Paul R. Jones Collection of American Art at The University of Alabama 2015 – 2022,” the exhibit includes paintings, prints and mixed media works and will run from Friday, August 5 to Friday, September 23.

According to a press release, Curator Emily Bibb worked to expand the gallery’s collection with works by known and unknown artists “to continue Jones’ mission to support artists who have been historically excluded from museum collections across the board.”

Beverly Buchanan, Ukuu Tafari (Antjuan Oden), Clementine Hunter, Radcliffe Bailey, Willie Cole, Thornton Dial, Purvis Young and many more are featured in the exhibit.

A reception will be held on First Friday, September 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, head over to paulrjones.museums.ua.edu.