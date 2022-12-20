Colder weather is coming; ways to prevent hypothermia and frostbite

Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well. This makes hypothermia especially dangerous, because a person may not know that it’s happening and won’t be able to do anything about it.

While hypothermia most likely occurs at very cold temperatures, it can happen even at cool temperatures (above 40°F) if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water. You can lower your risk of hypothermia by dressing in multiple layers to help retain body heat, limit time outdoors, and remove wet clothing immediately.

In addition to advanced age, common risk factors for hypothermia are substance abuse and mental impairment. Certain commonly used drugs such as tranquilizers may contribute to the onset of hypothermia. Furthermore, many deaths from hypothermia are complicated by alcohol consumption, which can lead to dehydration and impaired judgment.

Who’s most at risk?

Victims of hypothermia are often:

Babies sleeping in cold bedrooms

People who remain outdoors for long periods—the homeless, hikers, hunters, etc.

People who drink alcohol or use illicit drugs

Older adults with inadequate food, clothing, or heating

As the body ages, the ability to maintain a constant internal temperature decreases. The risk of hypothermia is even greater when an older person has a chronic condition that affects the circulatory or neurologic systems, or the thyroid. When the core temperature falls, bodily functions shut down.