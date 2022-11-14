Cold weather shelters open for community

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Mary Barron

With a new cold front on the way the Salvation Army in Tuscaloosa is more than prepared to help those most in need of shelter.

The Salvation Army housing manager Eddie Franklin said the organization will always serve as a warming and disaster center anytime there is severe weather or a natural disaster.

“Usually whenever severe weather is coming we open up and respond immediately at that point. The horns go off in Tuscaloosa. We are open and ready. All people have to do is come on down,” said Franklin.

The staff at the Salvation Army enjoys helping people and providing the necessary services, especially in troubling times.

For anyone that may need immediate shelter the Salvation Army is located on 2902 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa.