Cold weather is coming. Don’t be caught unprepared

As West Alabama flirts with freezing temperatures this week, it’s time for the yearly reminder to mind your “P”s: people, pets, plants and pipes.

Anders Hardware in Downtown Northport covered the first two in one stop: pipes and plants.

Anders Manager J.R. Lipscomb said stove pipes, insulation and heaters have been hot ticket items over the past few days as the area braces for the first cold dip of the year.

“They are very important to have,” Lipscomb said.

But there is one inexpensive step you can take to ensure your home is prepared for freezing temperatures.

“That would be the faucet covers,” Lipscomb said. “A faucet cover usually runs between $5 and $10 depending on the type you get. That will keep it nice and covered from the frost.”

The next “P” is people.

It’s important to check in on anyone you know who may struggle with keeping warm or needs help preparing for the cold weather.

The same goes for our furry four-legged friends.

Tina Miller at the Humane Society of West Alabama said she uses this rule of thumb to know when to bring your pets inside.

“If it’s too cold for you to sleep outside, you probably need to bring your pets inside,” Miller said. “Also, when you crank your car up in the morning, smack on the hood and make sure there are no kitties keeping warm inside.”

Temperatures could dip below freezing as early as Tuesday night.