Cold Conditions For Halloween… Sunday PM Forecast Update

Happy Sunday! Temperatures will be mild overnight in the upper 50s. A cold front passes through West Alabama early tomorrow morning. Models have the chance for rain with this system mostly disappearing as the front approaches the state. With saturated clouds throughout Monday, some of us may get some isolated, light showers mostly in the afternoon-evening time. The timing of the front determines when different parts of Central Alabama will experience their high temperature. West Alabama will experience a high temperature in the mid 60s around the noon hour with temperatures dropping through the 50s throughout the day.

Because of this cold front, conditions will be bone chilling on Halloween. Temperatures won’t even get out of the 50s! When you are out trick or treating or at any festivities, temperatures will begin to drop into the upper 40s. Make sure to add an extra layer to your costume.

Overnight temperatures will be cold for the mid-week so make sure to allot extra time to heat up your car in the morning. Temperatures as you wake up will be in the low 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. Frost is most likely on Thursday morning with gusty wind inhibiting most of the frost from forming on Wednesday morning. We’re tracking the first freeze overnight into Thursday so make sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes.

Temperatures eventually warm into seasonal temperatures in the low 70s for the start of next weekend.

