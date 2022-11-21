Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for ‘worst winter of our lives’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – The lack of electricity turned Anastasia Pyrozhenko’s apartment into a deathtrap.

Without electricity, there’s no water and no way to cook food, and the woman and her husband won’t even have time to run to the shelter from their 21st floor in the event of missile strikes, because the elevator isn’t working.

“Russian strikes are plunging Ukraine into the stone age,” 25-year-old Pyrozhenko said.

The situation in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other major cities has deteriorated drastically after the largest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday.

Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40% of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties, due to damage to at least 15 major energy hubs across the country.

