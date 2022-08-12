Coker woman killed in Lowndes County wreck Thursday

A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County killed a woman from Coker and injured another man from Northport.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 21 near the 102-mile marker, about 20 miles south of Hayneville in Lowndes County.

Mikayla L. Ramsey, 23, was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving struck a tractor-trailer.

Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Justin E. McBride, 23, of Northport, was a passenger of Ramsey’s and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the wreck.