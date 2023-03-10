‘Cocaine cat’ escaped owner, will now live at Cincinnati Zoo

The Associated Press

The Cincinnati Zoo has taken in an African serval cat after the animal was recovered from a wild adventure.

The cat named Amiry was found with cocaine in its system after local animal control officials captured the cat in January from a tree.

Animal experts say the cats should not be treated as normal house cats and that they require more specialized attention.

Amiry escaped from his owner during a traffic stop, when the cat jumped from the car and into a tree.

The cat’s story has gained attention online with social media users dubbing the cat “cocaine cat.”

3/10/2023 10:51:32 AM (GMT -6:00)