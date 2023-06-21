Coast Guard bringing in more ships, vessels in search for lost submersible

The Associated Press

Rescuers have rushed more ships and vessels to the area where a submersible disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site.

They said Wednesday that they’re hoping underwater noises they’ve detected for two straight days might help narrow their search for the Titan. The vessel has five people onboard.

Even those who expressed optimism warned that many obstacles remain. Search crews need to pinpoint the vessel’s location, reach it, and bring it to the surface.

Some have estimated the vessel could run out of oxygen as soon as Thursday morning.

